Cele vows that police will not rest until Charl Kinnear's murder solved

Police Minister Bheki Cele was speaking at Kinnear's funeral service, which took place in Cape Town on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said that no officer would rest until they got to the bottom of how top cop Charl Kinnear was killed.

Cele was speaking at Kinnear's funeral service, which took place in Cape Town on Saturday.

The anti-gang unit detective was assassinated outside his home in Bishop Lavis last month.

He had been working on several high profile investigations involving notorious figures in the underworld.

An arrested suspect is believed to have tracked Kinnear's phone for several months up until the day of his murder.

Cele said that it was time that officers put politics aside and worked to address the killing of police.

"There is a war here. War has dead bodies and this is evidence. Don't call on us that we're calling a war, we've found the war on the way and when you find the war, you don't ask who started the war, you fight. Later, you come back and ask who started it."

Cele said that authorities could not allow criminals to continue carrying out attacks without being brought to book.

"There is an extra pain that we feel here in this province. I bury police and I bury them with a clean heart and say that they were buried fighting criminality on behalf of the nation."

