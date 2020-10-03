450 IEC registration points open in run-up to by-elections

Voting stations opened this weekend to allow eligible voters to register after processes were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) is calling on voters to ensure that they update their details ahead of next month's by-elections in all nine provinces.

The IEC's Masego Sheburi said the by-elections, which will take place in 56 municipalities across the country, are expected to affect over 600,000 registered voters.

“Since 8:30 this morning we have opened over 450 registration points for voters to update their details and register as first-time voters in preparation for the by-elections which will be held in 95 wards in November. Voting stations will be open until late this afternoon.”

