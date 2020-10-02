Patrick Sokhela sells AmaZulu FC to Zungu Investment Company

The acquisition will be effective upon the approval by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other pertinent authorities and constituencies.

JOHANNESBURG – AmaZulu on Friday confirmed that the owner and chairman, Dr Patrick Sokhela, entered into an agreement with the Zungu Investment Company (ZICO) which will see businessman and entrepreneur, Sandile Zungu, acquire 100% ownership of the club.

Usuthu is the oldest team in the DSTV Premiership with a history that spans over 88-years.

Speaking at a briefing in Durban, Sokhela, said it was time to hand over the reins following a decade long tenure as owner.

“I have been the owner and chairman of the AmaZulu for the past 16-years, and the time has come for me to pass the banner to a new owner,” he said. “I believe the new owner will continue to grow the club in both status and stature as I have endeavored to do.”

Sokhela added that by handing over the club to the Zungu Investment Company, he was leaving it in great hands.

“I cannot think of anyone better than Sandile Zungu to step into my shoes and continue the great legacy of this club.”

