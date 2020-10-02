20°C / 22°C
Weather service issues warning of strong winds, localised flooding in GP

The weather service issued a level 2 alert for potential severe downpours earlier this week, with several parts of the province expected to be hit by some rough weather conditions.

FILE: Thunderstorms are predicted for cities in Gauteng, including Johannesburg, on 10 October 2019. Picture: Winnie Theletsane/EWN.
Veronica Mokhoali 38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – With parts of Gauteng experiencing thunderstorms the weather service said strong winds and localised flooding remains on the cards for the weekend.

The weather service issued a level 2 alert for potential severe downpours earlier this week, with several parts of the province expected to be hit by some rough weather conditions.

Forecaster Celeste Sourie said the cool conditions were expected to persist into the weekend and has urged residents to stay vigilant of changing conditions.

“At the moment there is a thunderstorm just west of the Lanseria Airport, and we have a thunderstorm approaching the Heidelberg area. For the rest of the afternoon, there are some thunderstorms making their way to the northern parts of Gauteng. They will continue into the evening and then looking into tomorrow, the chances of thunderstorms are reaching about 30%.”

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department's Wayne Minnaar has also advised residents to exercise extreme caution on the roads.

“It would be necessary to reduce speed on wet roads and to keep a safe following distance as vehicles tend to skid out of control when braking harshly.”

