WC govt seeking alternative to risk-based approach for int'l visitors

Officials said that in its current form, the regulations for international travel were a major blow for the tourism and hospitality sectors in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government will be seeking an alternative to the risk-based approach for international travel announced earlier this week.

Provincial leaders will make a submission to national government to address the issue.

Finance MEC David Maynier said that the current risk posed by COVID-19 should be managed by applying robust health and safety protocols at the country’s ports of entry.

"Applied uniformly regardless of purpose of travel or country of origin and I think that would achieve the better balance between preventing the spread of the virus and promoting the tourism and hospitality sector and of course the recovery of the economy in the Western Cape."

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for economic opportunities and asset management, James Vos, said that international travellers from all countries should be welcomed for leisure purposes.

"I'm very confident that with the implementation of all of the health protocols here at Cape Town International Airport and elsewhere in the City of Cape Town, we are ready to welcome back our international visitors."

