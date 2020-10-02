Vincent Smith initially didn’t want to meet with Bosasa bosses, inquiry told

That is according to evidence presented by another ANC MP Cedric Frolick, who appeared before the state capture commission on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - Fraud accused former African National Congress (ANC) MP Vincent Smith did not want to meet with Bosasa bosses at first.

That is according to evidence presented by another ANC MP Cedric Frolick, who appeared before the state capture commission on Friday.

It is alleged that Frolick facilitated discussions between Bosasa and politicians for a kickback of R40,000 a month.

Smith was this week charged with fraud and corruption for accepting R800,000 from Bosasa. But the former justice and correctional services committee chairperson at one point did not want anything to do with the company.

Frolick told the commission late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson had complained to him about the way he was being treated by Parliament and Smith’s committee.

“We had a discussion about other things and Mr Watson started complaining terribly about the bad treatment that he was getting from Parliament,” Frolick said.

“He claimed that he was writing on behalf of his company numerous letters to the portfolio committee on correctional services and he wasn’t even getting a response to the letters.”

Frolick also denied allegations that he received a R40,000 monthly payment from Bosasa.

At the same time, while Smith was expected to try and explain his dealings with Bosasa, some were pointing out he has a track-record of supporting those he deems powerful.

The University of Cape Town's associate professor in public law Richard Calland said while he has done good work in various parliamentary committees, he has also been a loyal servant of the ANC.

“He was chairperson of the ad-hoc committee that looked at the legislation around party political funding transparency, and he did that very well. But 20 years ago he also chaired Scopa for a couple of years and really suffocated its inquiry into the Arms Deal.”

