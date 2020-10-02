US Secretary of State Pompeo and VP Pence test negative for COVID-19

US President Trump stunned the world by disclosing he, and his wife had contracted the coronavirus.

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he has tested negative for the coronavirus after President Donald Trump announced he had been infected and was in quarantine.

"I’m feeling fantastic," Pompeo told reporters travelling with him to Dubrovnik, Croatia, the last stop on a mini European tour.

Pompeo said he was tested "about 30 minutes ago" just a few hours after Trump's announcement and added it was the fourth time he had been tested during the past two and a half weeks.

The American top diplomat said he has not interacted with the president since the Abraham Accords were signed in Washington on 15 September when Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates recognised Israel.

"We are praying for the president and First Lady that they'll have a speedy recovery," he said.

During his brief stay in the southern Adriatic resort, Pompeo is to meet Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

The talks will focus notably on the purchase of fighter jets and abolishing of visas for Croatian travellers to the US, Croatian officials said earlier

At the same time, US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative Friday for COVID-19, his spokesperson said after President Trump stunned the world by disclosing he has contracted the coronavirus.

"As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19," spokesperson Devin O'Malley tweeted.

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery. — Devin O’Malley (@VPPressSec) October 2, 2020

Among many other concerns raised by Trump's diagnosis is the issue of whether people like Pence who come into close contact with the president, who rarely wears a mask, might also have contracted the virus.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's spokesperson said he was tested Friday as per routine and it came back negative.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.