The 7 suspects in the FS asbestos project case and the charges they face

Abigail Javier & Xanderleigh Dookey | The seven accused in the R255 million asbestos saga were arrested earlier this week and were granted bail ranging from R50,000 to R500,000 on Friday 2 October 2020. Among them are businessman Edwin Sodi and former Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli.