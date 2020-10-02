Suspects arrested over R20m KZN catering tender corruption get bail

The supply chain manager in the office of the premier, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa, was among them.

DURBAN - A senior official and three suppliers linked to alleged corruption in the office of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Friday were released on bail.

The supply chain manager in the office of the premier, Nonhlanhla Hlongwa, was among them.

Hlongwa was released on R5,000 bail after appearing in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud and corruption charges linked to a 2013 catering tender worth R20 million.

#BREAKING: The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a senior official in the office of KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala and three suppliers. The four accused face corruption charges linked to a R2.2m tender. WATCH as KZN Hawks spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo explains. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/kLeGeKqfOq — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

UPDATE: The suspects have made a brief appearance in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court and have been released on bail totaling R55 000. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/O4oJ96wES4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

Service provider Ntombimpela Majozi was released on R20,000 0 bail, while the two other accused suppliers - Ashley Rose and Nompumelelo Motaung - were released on R10,000 bail each.

“They’ve briefly appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and their case has been postponed to 30 April 2021,” said Hawks KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo.

Five others who were arrested in the first sweep by the Hawks. They included Zikalala’s personal assistant, Nomusa Zakwe and CFO Ziphathe Cibane.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.