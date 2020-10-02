Santaco hopeful WC Transport Dept resolutions will curb taxi violence

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela this week unveiled resolutions to stem the growing trend of taxi violence over the routes between Mbekweni near Paarl and the Bellville Transport Interchange in particular.

CAPE TOWN – The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) hopes measures being put in place by the Western Cape Transport Department will end taxi feuds in Cape Town.

Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela this week unveiled resolutions to stem the growing trend of taxi violence over the routes between Mbekweni near Paarl and the Bellville Transport Interchange in particular.

There had been more than 60 killings of taxi operators, drivers, and passengers this year.

The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) and the Congress of Democratic Taxi Association (Codeta), as well as affiliated organisations resolved to end friction between members and employees.

Santaco Western Cape general secretary, Riedwaan Cornish, said they would work together to bring an end to the conflict.

“I hope these resolutions will bring to an end the violence in Bellville as well as the rest of the industry, and I hope we can move forward in sorting out this issue,” Cornish said.

Madikizela said as a last resort his department would close routes and taxi ranks affected by violence.

“For me, that should be the very last resort. That means no minibus taxi services will be allowed on closed routes and vehicles of offending operators will be impounded,” the MEC said.

