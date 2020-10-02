SA needs to urgently address energy shortages & low growth rate, economists warn

Economists have weighed in during a webinar on investment outlook beyond COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - Economists are warning that South Africa needs to urgently address energy shortages and the low growth rate while implementing economic structural reforms and restoring business and consumer confidence.

Some pointed out that South Africa had the potential to rise from the economic doldrums but needed to urgently take the right decisions.

Many welcomed some positive messages coming from the government but called for speedy implementation.

Officials have also been warned that the country should guard against a second wave of COVID-19 while implementing a "tangible" short-to-medium term recovery strategy.

