SA Council of Geoscience urges Gauteng residents not to panic following tremor

A magnitude 2.8 tremor struck about 5 kilometres southeast of Randfontein and rattled areas on the West Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council for Geoscience on Thursday said that there was no need to panic after the latest seismic activity in the west of Joburg.

A magnitude 2.8 tremor struck about 5 kilometres southeast of Randfontein and rattled areas on the West Rand.

The council’s Michelle Grobellar said that while the area was known for its deep level mining, only certain areas felt the tremor, and so far, no damage had been reported.

"Don’t panic and if people do feel afraid, take the necessary precautions and try and stand on something that is a little stronger and nothing falls on your head. Or, go outside during a tremor. But just take those necessary precautions if you do feel a bit unsafe, but generally, don’t panic."

And it wasn't just Joburg.

Over the weekend, Capetonians felt the earth shake, with tremors just north of Durbanville in the aftermath of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake offshore.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.