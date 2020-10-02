R2K: Gauteng Health Dept head and others must be arrested for dodgy tenders

The Right2know Campaign on Friday held a picket outside the department in Johannesburg to call for immediate action against COVID-19 corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know Campaign (R2K) in Gauteng on Friday said it wanted the suspended head of Department of Mkhululi Lukhele to be arrested along with other senior officials involved in dodgy procurement deals.

Lukhele was placed on precautionary leave this week after he was found to have failed to exercise his responsibilities in awarding contracts to certain companies.

Bongani ka Mthembu, the R2K Gauteng coordinator, said the senior official should be declared delinquent together with those who colluded with him both in the private and public sectors.

“We are concerned, however, that this deeply criminal act does not book him a place and orange overall in prison. He together with those who colluded with him both in the private and public sector should be declared delinquent.

“We reiterate our call for implicated members of the government to be suspended and arrested. We demand that there should not be political influence in dealing with Personal Protective Equipment corruption,” he said.

The organisation also urged South Africans to wear orange masks on Friday’s in solidarity against corruption.

