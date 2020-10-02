Ntuli publicly endorses Moriarty for federal council chair position

Moriarty – who currently serves as Gauteng chairperson – will go head-to-head with Helen Zille for the position.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership hopeful Mbali Ntuli has publicly endorsed Mike Moriarty for federal council chairperson.

Moriarty – who currently serves as Gauteng chairperson – will go head-to-head with Helen Zille for the position.

Ntuli tweeted earlier that she believed Moriarty understood the position, having served and helped grow the party in the province.

I will be supporting @MoriartyGPDA for DA Federal Council Chair. I believe Mike understands the position having served & helped grow GP as Chairperson. He has the requisite skills to help our organization grow and importantly Mike is somebody that is open to diverse views. pic.twitter.com/uHvmj6MacJ — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) October 2, 2020

She said he has the requisite skills to help the party grow and is open to diverse views.

Ntuli is up against interim leader John Steenhuisen for the position of federal leader when the party holds its elective conference at the end of the month.

WATCH: Mbali Ntuli on DA politics - Helen Zille and 'the purge'

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.