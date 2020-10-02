Ntseki names 3 new players in Bafana squad for upcoming friendlies

Bafana Bafana will play Namibia on 8 October and Zambia on 11 October, with both matches in Rustenburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki on Friday announced his squad for the two friendlies against Nambia and Zambia in October.

Bafana will play Namibia on 8 October and Zambia on 11 October, with both matches in Rustenburg.

Ahead of the announcement, Ntseki warned that "some of the players we are going to announce have never been in the national team before".

He went on to say that as a technical team, "we are in the process of introducing new players into the team".

Ahead of the games, Safa chief medical officer Dr Thulani Ngwenya, confirmed that players would have to provide medical certificates showing that they had undergone COVID-19 testing.

The results can be no older than 72 hours.

Ngwenya also confirmed that players would not be sharing a room or water bottles for the duration of their camp in Rustenburg.

BAFANA SQUAD:

Goalkeepers:

Darren Keet (Oud-Haverlee Leuven FC), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Ricardo Goss (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders:

Thibang Phete (Belenenses), Motjeka Madisha (Mamelodi Sundowns),Thulani Hlatshwayo (Orlando Pirates), S’fiso Hlanti, Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Abubaker Mobara (Cape Town City), Reeve Frosler (Kaizer Chiefs)

Midfielders:

Andile Jali (Mamelodi Sundowns), Mothobi Mvala (Mamelodi Sundowns), Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabo Nodada (Cape Town City), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United), Gladwin Shitolo (Golden Arrows), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier), Percy Tau (Anderlecht), Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United ), Sipho Mbule (SuperSport United), Luther Singh (Braga FC)

Strikers:

Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City), Kurt Abrahams (KVC Westerlo, Belgium), Lebohang Manyama (Kaizer Chiefs)

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.