NPA looks to add more charges against suspect in FS asbestos project case

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it was looking to press further charges against one of the seven suspects expected to appear in court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

African National Congress (ANC) members have already gathered outside to support ousted Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlamleli, insisting that the case against her is politically motivated.

They argue that more senior ANC members should also be charged.

On the other hand, members of the People’s Movement are holding placards which read: "Olly and the gang must wear orange overalls".

#AsbestosArrests

People’s Movement says it represents ordinary citizens who suffer because of corruption and all alleged for corruption including Olly Mlamleli must be charged @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/O9w0Yutov9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

The NPA’s Sipho Ngwema said that one of the suspects was in even more trouble now.

"It is alleged that one of the suspects went into the cells with money and started buying cellphones and there are a number of things that law enforcement agencies are investigating related to bribery and we might have to press further charges against one of the accused appearing here today."

