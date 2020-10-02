NPA: Edwin Sodi allegedly tried to bribe officials while in custody

Sodi and his co-accused on Friday were charged with corruption, money laundering, and theft in the R255 million asbestos contract.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi was one of the seven accused in the asbestos case that had tried to bribe officials and bought cellphones while in custody.

They were all granted bail by at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

#AsbestosArrests

Free State Housing HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi, Ousted Mangaung Mayor (former MEC) MOlly Mlamleli, Former Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/LriIQsXAYi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

The NPA’s spokesperson Sipho Ngwema revealed earlier on Friday that moves had been made to bribe officials.

“It is alleged they went into the cells with money and they started buying cellphones. Law enforcement agencies are investigating bribery and we may have to press further charges on one of the accused suspects who are appearing here today,” Ngwema said.

Ngwema later said the person in question was arrested in Rosebank, Johannesburg. And that is Sodi.

Sodi also had the longest list of properties and vehicles that the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) is now going after.

