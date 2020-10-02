No need for PEC to debate corruption accused Mlamleli’s fate, says FS ANC

Olly Mlamleli, who was ousted as Manguang mayor last month with the assistance of ANC councillors, is due to appear in court on Friday morning along with six others.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State said that there was no need for its executive committee (PEC) to debate the fate of former Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlamleli.

Mlamleli, who was ousted as Manguang mayor last month with the assistance of ANC councillors, is due to appear in court on Friday morning along with six others.

She and three Free State officials were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the R255 million asbestos project.

A month since the ANC NEC took a decision for all members facing criminal charges to step aside immediately, no one has yet done so.

Bongani Bongo and Zandile Gumede are some of the ANC’s headaches, with former Mlamleli set to be the next.

Mlamleli is a member of the provincial executive committee.

ANC Free State spokesperson Thabo Meeko said that she would have to step aside.

"The issue is more about implementing the ANC constitution, the ANC resolution on the matters of people who have been arrested or allegations of corruption."

With the Free State in the spotlight over the asbestos project and speculation of more arrests, Meeko said that officials were keeping a close eye on proceedings.

"The ANC has taken a decision to monitor the situation throughout, that is why we have meetings from time to time to canvas an action plan."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.