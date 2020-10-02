Mkhululi Lukhele resigns as Gauteng Health HOD

Premier David Makhura had placed the HOD under precautionary suspension on Wednesday, following recommendations of the Special Investigating Unit in relation to the probe into alleged PPE corruption.

BRITS – Suspended Gauteng Health head of department, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele has resigned with immediate effect.

A statement released on Friday said Lukhele had informed Premier David Makhura of his resignation.

Makhura had placed the HOD under precautionary suspension on Wednesday, following recommendations of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is investigating allegations of corruption and maladministration against government officials and more 60 companies relating to the provision of personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Director-General HR and Corporate Services in the Department of Health, Andile Gwabeni was served with a letter of suspension the next day on 01 October 2020.

“Premier Makhura has reiterated that all those involved in COVID-19 corruption and malfeasance – whether they are public officials, public servants or business people - must be brought to justice”, the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Right2Know Campaign (R2K) in Gauteng on Friday said it wanted the Lukhele to be arrested along with other senior officials involved in dodgy procurement deals.

The organisation held a picket outside the department in Johannesburg to call for immediate action against COVID-19 corruption.

On Thursday, Premier Makhura said he planned to recover all the money fraudulently paid to corrupt PPE providers.

The premier also vowed to take action against corrupt officials involved in dodgy procurement deals – including those who allowed it to happen.

He also extended MEC for Health Bandile Masuku’s leave pending the finalisation of the SIU report.

Additional reporting by Veronica Mokhoali

