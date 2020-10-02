Mkhize denies receiving money from Sodi in his personal capacity

Controversial businessman Edwin Sodi testified before at the Zondo Commission that his company had made several payments to African National Congress and government officials - including Zweli Mkhize.

JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has denied that he received any donation or money from Blackhead Consulting Director Edwin Sodi.

This comes after the controversial businessman testified before at the Zondo Commission that his company had made several payments to African National Congress (ANC) and government officials - including Mkhize.

The minister has called the accusation levelled against him ‘irresponsible and false’.

He said while he didn't receive money - personally -or through a third-party for his personal benefit - the minister confirmed that during his tenure as the treasurer general Sodi made several donations to the ANC.

In statement released on Friday evening, Mkhize moved to set the record straight: “I further wish to confirm that during my tenure as the ANC TG, Mr Sodi either directly or through his entities made the following donations to the ANC (This information has been verified with the ANC Finance Office today) R 3 million on 28 Feb 2014, R3.5 million on 03 April 2013, R 1.5 million on 29 September 2015 and R 150 000 on 08 January 2016.”

Sodi, who is one of the seven accused in the R255-million asbestos contract faces charges of corruption, money laundering and theft.

