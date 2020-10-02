Mbalula: Passengers on flights must wear face masks for the entire trip

The minister on Friday briefed the media on travel regulations under lockdown level 1.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said travellers by flight would have to keep their masks on for the entire trip unless there is an emergency, or if they are instructed to remove them by cabin crew.

The minister reiterated the president’s call for international travelers to produce a COVID-19 test certificate.

The ban on international travel was lifted on Thursday with South Africans prohibited to travel to and from high-risk countries.

Mbalula said children under two could travel without a mask.

“This is because masks can restrict breathing for small children as their airways are smaller than older children and adults. A passenger who is unable to wear a face mask due to an underlying medical condition must submit a medical certificate from a registered medical practitioner to the operator prior to departure,” he said.

