Makhura warns COVID-19 resurgence would be devastating for Gauteng economy

The province recently recorded a 6% increase in infections in the space of just one week.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has warned residents against complacency as the country tries to avoid a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The province recently recorded a 6% increase in infections in the space of just one week.

The premier said that a resurgence in COVID-19 infections would be devastating for Gauteng's economy at a time when it needed to rebuild.

Gauteng has the most COVID-19 cases in the country, recording close to 220,000 infections since the start of the outbreak.

There are currently over 19,000 active cases in the province, down from 20,276 a week earlier and Makhura said that the province was still not out of the woods.

Makura has warned that the province could see a second wave of infections during level one of the lockdown.

“The only thing that will make it easier for us to continue to contain the spread of COVID-19 and ensure that the numbers are lower is the conduct and behaviour of the people of our province. It doesn’t mean we will not experience another wave. We may be doing well, we are in level one. October, November could see a new wave.”

Makhura said that while the provincial government had increased its efforts to rebuild livelihoods and save lives, the easing of restrictions on social and economic activity meant that the transmission of COVID-19 remained high.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.