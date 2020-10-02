Khayelitsha residents call for more police resources in wake of mass shooting

Six people were killed and four more wounded in a shooting this week.

CAPE TOWN - There are fresh calls for the beefing up of policing in Khayelistha.

It follows a shooting in which six people were killed and four more wounded this week.

No arrests have been made and the motive is unclear at this stage.



In March, a group of gunmen stormed a local tavern and killed seven people.

The Khayelitsha Development Forum's Ndithini Tyhido said the community has had enough of violent crime.

Tyhido said that it was shocking that the latest shooting happened in broad daylight: "The murders take place in the full glare of daylight. It traumatises kids because actual lives are being taken in front of their eyes."

He reiterated that the township needed another police station.

"We don’t care as a community who services us, but we want all those who are obliged by the Constitution to do justice by us."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.