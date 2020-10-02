Khayelitsha community urged to help police find mass shooters

Armed men fired several shots at a house in Site C on Wednesday and as a result, six people were killed and four others were wounded and then hospitalised.

CAPE TOWN - There are calls for a Khayelitsha community to assist police with information following a mass shooting.

Armed men fired several shots at a house in Site C on Wednesday.

As a result, six people were killed and four others were wounded and then hospitalised.

Their attackers have not yet been identified and the motive for the shooting's not clear.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has condemned the attack.

"We're really concerned around a sometimes symbolic gesture that is emerging within the Cape Flats and all over the province around lawlessness and we really want to call on our communities to join their local neighbourhood watches, to join the CPFs, so that we can really assist the police."

Last week, four family members were gunned down in Browns Farm in the Nyanga area.

Preliminary reports show that two gunmen stormed the victims' home and shot dead three women as well as an 11-year-old boy.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.