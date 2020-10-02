Joe Biden tests negative for coronavirus

Hours after President Donald Trump announced that he had tested positive for the virus, and days after they interacted during the presidential debate, his rival in the race for US Presidency Joe Biden has said that he has tested negative.

WILMINGTON, US – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Friday he has tested negative for coronavirus, three days after his debate with Donald Trump, who has contracted the illness.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden said. "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Minutes before, his doctor Kevin O'Connor issued a statement via the former vice president's campaign about the negative result.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," O'Connor said.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

