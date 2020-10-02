Honda say to withdraw from Formula One at end of 2021 season

The Japanese manufacturer, which only returned to the sport in 2015, said in a statement it would instead dedicate its resources to 'the future realisation of carbon neutrality'.

PARIS - Honda said Friday it would withdraw from Formula One at the end of the 2021 season.

Honda to Conclude Participation in FIA Formula One World Championship. — Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) October 2, 2020

