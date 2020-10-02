Hawks expect to make more corruption related arrests in Durban

Officials have been rounding up suspects this week, with top government officials and business owners being handcuffed over the dodgy multi-million rand asbestos project in the Free State.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks said that they planned to make more arrests for corruption and this time they would be swooping on Durban.

Former member of Parliament, Vincent Smith, also handed himself over to police on Thursday over his links to facilities company Bosasa.

The Hawks said that over the next few weeks, they will be adding to the list of those charged for money that was looted from the VBS Mutual Bank.

Spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "What is critical is that it is issues of corruption we are looking at. So, corruption will take centre stage, of course, there might be other charges that will always be added. So, let’s just wait for them to finalise everything and wait for them to communicate it."

