Hawks arrest senior KZN official, 3 others over R20m tender corruption

Hawks KZN spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo said that the four accused join five others who were arrested in July.

DURBAN - The Hawks in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a senior official in the Office of Premier Sihle Zikalala for fraud and corruption linked to a R20 million catering tender.

Three service providers have also been arrested.

The four are expected to appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Friday.

"Amongst those four, there is a manager from the supply chain who is to appear in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court now."



People already charged in connection to this matter include Premier Zikalala's personal assistant Nomusa Zwake, chief financial officer Ziphathe Cibane, admin officer Sithembiso Msomi and admin clerk Njabulo Makhathini.

Gugu Kheswa, a service provider, was also arrested in the first sweep.

All nine accused will appear in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court today.

