Gautrain services set to be affected by Numsa strike on Monday over wage hikes

It is understood the union and management failed to find an amicable resolution to the wage dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - Gautrain services may be affected on Monday due to a threatened strike by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

The Bombela Operating Company (BOC), which manages the commuter rail system, was been in talks with Numsa since March.

However, the engagements were temporarily suspended during the hard lockdown.

Following the resumption of the wage negotiations, Numsa accused the company of cutting discussions short and imposing a 4% unnegotiated increase.

“At the heart of the strike is the fact that the BOC is trying to impose a 4% wage increase without engaging us meaningfully. As Numsa, we have made a proposal of 8% based on last year’s increase in order to cushion the lowest nears, but this was rejected outright by management without due consideration. They’ve hardline and they refuse to engage us at all on this issue,” said the union’s spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

