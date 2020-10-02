Former KZN Agri Dept head Siphiwe Mkhize granted bail in fraud & corruption case

He appeared in the dock on Friday along with his accomplice Billy Mnisi who owns a company called Tekisani.

JOHANNESBURG - Former head of the Agriculture Department Siphiwe Mkhize has been granted R5,000 bail in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crime Court.

He appeared in the dock on Friday along with his accomplice Billy Mnisi, who owns a company called Tekisani.

The pair face charges of fraud and corruption over the department's payment of R3.5 million to Tekisani.

The company was supposed to deliver hay to farmers as part of a drought relief programme to the northern part of KwaZulu-Natal, however, the hay was never delivered.

The pair is expected back in the dock on 12 November.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.