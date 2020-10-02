Ex-ANC MP Smith accused of violating legal duties by accepting Bosasa money

Vincent Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption after he received money through his company, Euro Blitz 48, amounting to R800,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Former African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament (MP) Vincent Smith has been accused of violating his legal duties and exercising his powers with bias by agreeing to accept money from Bosasa.

Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption after he received money through his company, Euro Blitz 48, amounting to R800,000.

Smith, his company and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi have been cited as accused in the Hawks' case.

In the indictment, the State claims the several payments made through Euro Blitz 48’s account were corruptly given and received as improper inducements to influence Smith to use his political influence to favour Bosasa.

It said that Smith was a member of Parliament and had a legal duty to the registrar of all his registrable interests, which he failed to do.

His lawyer, Yousha Tayob, said that they were of the view that no crime was committed by Smith.

“My client has already given evidence at the Zondo Commission when we was called upon to do so. But, I have no knowledge on what Agrizzi is going to say either than the allegations against my client.”

If Smith is convicted of fraud and corruption, he could be sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

The matter has been postponed to 14 October.

