EWN Weather Watch: A wet and windy weekend ahead

Your EWN Weather Watch update for Saturday, 3 October 2020.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Weather Service expects partly cloudy and cool weather conditions to persist for most parts of the country this weekend, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

GAUTENG

With parts of the province experiencing thunderstorms, the SA Weather Service warned that strong winds and localised flooding remain on the cards for the weekend.

The weather service issued a level 2 alert for potential severe downpours earlier this week with several parts of Gauteng expected to be hit by some rough weather conditions.

Joburgers can expect a minimum temperature of 13 °C, which is expected to rise to 21°C. Pretoria will be cloudy with the maximum forecast at 24°C and Vereeniging will see a high of 23°C.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/0wq9henL0a — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2020

WESTERN CAPE

The province will be fine along the West Coast, but otherwise cloudy and cool with showers and thundershowers expected in the south and the north-east where it will be cold.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is possible along the south coast.

Capetonians can expect a minimum temperature of 13°C, which is expected to rise to 21°C. Beaufort West and George residents can expect partly cloudy weather with scattered showers with a maximum of 16°C.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/KwnvDFgY5J — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2020

KWAZULU-NATAL

KZN will be cloudy and cool but warm in the north-west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected but they will be widespread in the east.

Durbanites can expect a minimum temperature of 16 °C, which is expected to rise to 19°C. Richards Bay residents can expect a high of 21°C, and Newcastle 22°C.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 3.10.2020 pic.twitter.com/N1X1bWoO1Y — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 2, 2020

For more weather details, visit the SA Weather Service website.

