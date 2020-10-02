Didiza: State land available for leasing in all provinces, except WC & Gauteng

In the next two weeks, government will issue notices for the leasing of almost 900 state farms measuring about 700,000 hectares.

This was announced by Agriculture and Land Reform Minister Thoko Didiza on Thursday, who said that underutilised or vacant state land would be handed over to the public.

Didiza addressed the media about the process to be followed by members of the public in applying for available agricultural state land as part of the government’s land reform programme.

[MEDIA STATEMENT] Minister Didiza today announced the process to be followed by members of the public in applying for available Agricultural State Land. This is the government's contribution to the the land reform programme. @GCISMedia @SAgovnews @GovernmentZA @VukuzenzeleNews pic.twitter.com/UT4b7ZxrEa — Department of Agriculture, Land Ref and Rural Dev (@DALRRDgov_ZA) October 1, 2020

The minister said that government would offer a 30-year leasehold, with an option to buy to all successful applicants.

This form of leasehold places certain obligations on the state as the landlord and the beneficiaries.

Didiza said that land would be available for leasing in all provinces except the Western Cape and Gauteng.

"The Western Cape does not have state land that is due for release, however, in other programmes of land reform, as and when land is available, it will be released."

Didiza also said that the obligation was on beneficiaries to maintain the infrastructure on the land and its general upkeep.

"The beneficiary will have to manage, maintain and keep the record of assets received from the state."

