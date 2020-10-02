20°C / 22°C
Go

Crew members on ships expected to produce COVID-19 test certificates - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday briefed the media on travel regulations under the new level.

FILE: Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on a COVID-19 compliance tour of the OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 12 September 2020. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter
13 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - While all commercial seaports are fully operational under lockdown level 1, South Africans looking to go on cruise ships will have to wait a little longer.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday briefed the media on travel regulations under the new level.

Crew members on ships are also expected to produce a COVID-19 test certificate obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Mbalula said only certain cruise ships would be allowed to call in at any of the country’s sea ports.

“Cruise ships are prohibited from calling at any of the South African seaports, excerpt for the disembarkation of returning South African crews, South African citizens, or holders of South African permanent residence permits,” the minister said.

