Crew members on ships expected to produce COVID-19 test certificates - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday briefed the media on travel regulations under the new level.

JOHANNESBURG - While all commercial seaports are fully operational under lockdown level 1, South Africans looking to go on cruise ships will have to wait a little longer.

Crew members on ships are also expected to produce a COVID-19 test certificate obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel.

Mbalula said only certain cruise ships would be allowed to call in at any of the country’s sea ports.

“Cruise ships are prohibited from calling at any of the South African seaports, excerpt for the disembarkation of returning South African crews, South African citizens, or holders of South African permanent residence permits,” the minister said.

SEA PORTS OPERATIONS



To facilitate ease of transportation of goods and medicines to & from the country, ships will be allowed to dock, load and off-load cargo. Crew members from the cargo ships will be allowed to crew changes.



These crew members will also be medically screened.

