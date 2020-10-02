'COVID-19 immunity passports' not acceptable from int'l travellers - Mbalula

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that in line with regulations, travellers must produce a test certificate no older than 72 hours.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that they would not be accepting any documents but a COVID-19 test cerificate for international travellers making their way into the country.

Mbalula has briefed the media on travel restrictions under alert level 1.

He has reiterated the call for all passangers to wear a mask at all times, with the exception of children under two and those with medical conditions that make it difficult to breathe.

The ban on international travel was lifted on Thursday, with South Africans prohibited to travel to and from high-risk countries.

Mbalula said that in line with regulations, travellers must produce a test certificate not older than 72 hours.

"An immunity passport in respect of COVID-19 is not acceptable."

