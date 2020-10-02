Court orders activists to vacate Camps Bay mansion by noon on 8 Oct

The property management company took legal action against the group who occupied the house nearly two weeks ago, and on Friday a judge ordered they vacate by noon on 8 October.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape High Court has ordered activists occupying a Camps Bay mansion to vacate the premises next week.

The seven artivists legally booked the house more almost two weeks ago, but then refused to leave after only paying for a weekend.

They wanted to draw attention to land and housing issues.

If they do not, they would be evicted by the sheriff of the court and police.

Attorney representing the property owner Milton De La Harpe said: “It is a fair judgement. Right from the beginning the instruction from my client was not to turn off the electricity, not to go and cut off the water – not to go and send people in to get them evicted, not to send security. They did it in a humane fashion and went through a process through the court, we brough an application and the judge has made an order in terms of the law.”

Sarah summers who represented the group in court says they satisfied with the ruling.

“We live to fight another day. We are strong team and more people are recognising that isn’t a performance of activism – this is transgressive, peaceful, and thoughtful.”

