Court grants bail to FS asbestos project corruption suspects

The group, made up of government officials and business owners including the director of inexperienced company Blackhead, was paid money for work that never materialised.

JOHANNESBURG - The seven accused in the R255 million asbestos saga have been granted bail ranging between R50,000 and R500,000.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has also ordered the accused to surrender their passports.

Earlier, the NPA said that it was looking to press further charges against one of the seven suspects for attempting to bribe an official while in police custody.

Free State Housing HOD Nthimotse Mokhesi, Ousted Mangaung Mayor (former MEC) MOlly Mlamleli, Former Human Settlements DG Thabane Zulu, Blackhead Director Edwin Sodi among 7 suspects appearing in court @nthakoana pic.twitter.com/LriIQsXAYi — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

Bloemfontein Court has set bail at

- R500,000 for Edwin Sodi

- R100,000 for 4 others

- R50,000 for Accused 2 (Mahlomola Matlakala) and Accused 9 Khotso Manyeki @nthakoana — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 2, 2020

