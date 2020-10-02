20°C / 22°C
Court grants bail to FS asbestos project corruption suspects

The group, made up of government officials and business owners including the director of inexperienced company Blackhead, was paid money for work that never materialised.

The 7 suspects in the Free State asbestos removal project corruption case appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 2 october 2020. Picture: Nthakoana Ngatane/EWN
27 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The seven accused in the R255 million asbestos saga have been granted bail ranging between R50,000 and R500,000.

The Bloemfontein Magistrates Court has also ordered the accused to surrender their passports.

The group, made up of government officials and business owners including the director of inexperienced company Blackhead, was paid money for work that never materialised.

Earlier, the NPA said that it was looking to press further charges against one of the seven suspects for attempting to bribe an official while in police custody.

