Court denies Camps Bay mansion occupiers' request to delay eviction case

The activists appeared in court on Friday after they were served with an eviction notice.

CAPE TOWN - Housing activists who occupied a mansion in Camps Bay appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The seven accused legally booked the house about two weeks ago but overstayed their welcome.

They only paid for a weekend but stayed on to draw attention to land and housing issues.

The activists appeared in court after they were served with an eviction notice.

Representing the property owner and the management company, lawyer Francios Botes said when the booking was made, the group indicated the stay was for a family that wanted a ‘chilled weekend’.

He said they wanted the group to vacate and added that the company had lost about R50,000 in revenue.

Midway through proceedings, the activists requested a three-week postponement to find legal representation.

The judge denied the request saying it would unfairly disadvantage the applicants.

The court was yet to rule on the matter.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.