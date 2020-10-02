Mlamleli case politically motivated, say supporters ahead of court appearance

Former Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlamleli, is among the seven suspects expected to appear in court for the R255 million Free State asbestos contract.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members have already gathered outside the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court this morning to support ousted Mangaung mayor, Olly Mlamleli.

She is among the seven suspects expected to appear in court for the R255 million Free State asbestos contract.



A heavy police presence has also been deployed.

Corruption is a source of deep divisions in the Free State ANC and society as a whole



From this asbestos contract case to the R1.4 billion housing project and the Vrede dairy farm, ordinary citizens have borne the brunt of irregular and fruitless expenditure.

ANC member Malefu Mofokeng said that it was no secret that corruption in the ANC was deep-rooted.

"To support comrade Olly Mlamleli as the ANC leader. We believe that she is not a criminal and that her case is politically motivated. There are so many top leaders of ANC alleged to be involved with corruption but the judiciary has never touched them up to date."

The seven suspects are expected to appear in court at 10am.

