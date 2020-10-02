20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 13°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 1°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 12°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
Go

Businessman Thoshan Panday charged with corruption over 2010 World Cup tenders

Panday is among four people accused of manipulating police accommodation tender processes during the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday (L) and Colonel Navin Madhoe (R) appearing in the Durban Magistrates Court on 2 October 2020 on various charges including fraud and corruption. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday (L) and Colonel Navin Madhoe (R) appearing in the Durban Magistrates Court on 2 October 2020 on various charges including fraud and corruption. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
57 minutes ago

DURBAN - Controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday was on Friday charged with fraud, extortion, corruption, and forgery in the Durban Magistrates Court.

Panday is among four people accused of manipulating police accommodation tender processes during the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The tender was worth R47 million according to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigating directorate.

Panday appeared in court with co-accused Colonel Navin Madhoe, who works at the KZN South African Police Service (SAPS) police headquarters.

Madhoe, who worked in the SAPS supply chain management during the alleged corruption, faces various charges including fraud and bribery.

The NPA’s investigating directorate applied to have all four suspects in the dock on Friday, however, it has emerged that one of the accused was on holiday in Cape Town and another was still at large.

The appearance of the pair was brief and the State did not oppose bail.

Panday was released on R100,000 bail while Madhoe was granted R10,000 bail.

The matter was postponed to 11 November to prepare for a pre-trial conference.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA