Basic Education Minister Motshekga urges parents to send children back to school

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that while learner numbers were increasing gradually, she was concerned that there were still learners who had not returned to school yet.

CAPE TOWN - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is appealing to parents to send their children back to school.

"School sare reporting an attendance rate of between 80% and 90% which means that there is a good element of learners that have not returned to schools."

Briefing the media on Thursday she said that the National Senior Certificate Examination would take place in November and would conclude on 15 December.

Motshekga said that the late start of the examination was intended to allow as much time as possible to cover critical curriculum content.

"Our exam section is putting everything in place to ensure it remains credible and that it is safe and efficient. All exam centres, both public and independent, have been audited in preparation for the 2020 combined exams and protocols for COVID-19 have been put in place.

The minister added that her department was functioning at 100% again.

"Since the country migrated to level 1, our own Department of Basic Education has all its programmes now fully functional, so we're providing all the services that are in our scope of work."

