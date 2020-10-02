Aubrey Modiba joins Mamelodi Sundowns from SuperSport United

Modiba joined the club in the 2016/17 season and played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa to lift the MTN 8 twice and Nedbank Cup trophy.

JOHANNESBURG - SuperSport United announced on Friday that they have reached an agreement with Mamelodi Sundowns for the permanent move of Bafana Bafana midfielder Aubrey Modiba with immediate effect.

Modiba joined the club in the 2016/17 season and played a crucial role in helping Matsatsantsa to lift the MTN 8 twice and Nedbank Cup trophy.

He also contributed immensely in the club's historic CAF Confederations Cup journey, where they finished as runners-up to TP Mazembe after losing the two-legged final 2-1.

“The Club has been consistent in our approach to the release of players for many years now," SuperSport United CEO Stanley Matthews said on the transfer.

"When a player helps us win trophies, plays his part in the club’s progress and gets a massive opportunity which is good for both him and us - then we open to discussion.

Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him. He has been a fantastic player for us on the pitch, a wonderful young man off the field, of whom we are very proud, and we wish him every success in the future - a future which looks very bright indeed."

Say hello to the latest Brazilian!💛



Aubrey Modiba joins Mamelodi Sundowns from cross town neighbours, SuperSport United!👆#Sundowns #WelcomeModiba pic.twitter.com/mxxEmJXN8H — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 2, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.