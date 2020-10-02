ANC MP Cedrick Frolick denies receiving kickbacks from Bosasa

The state capture commission on Friday heard more evidence linked to the company, which now trades as African Global Operations.

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) MP Cedrick Frolick has denied receiving monthly payments from the scandal-plagued Bosasa.

Frolick has been accused of receiving kickbacks. It was alleged he helped the firm to facilitate discussions between the company and politicians in return for monthly payments of R40,000.

Frolick appeared at the commission after applying to testify following former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi’s damning evidence that he received tens of thousands of rand from the company.

While Frolick admitted to meeting the late Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson and Agrizzi in Parliament 10 years ago, he denied ever receiving payments.

“From the allegation that I received money from Bosasa, Gavin Watson and Valence Watson [brother], chairperson I wish to state that I didn’t receive money from Bosasa, let alone monetary payments as alleged by Mr Agrizzi in his supplementary affidavit,” Frolick said.



But he confirmed to the commission a payment of R25,000 was made, but not to him personally.

“In 2014 before the general election, I received amounts totaling about R25,000 from Mr Valence Watson as a contribution towards the ANC election funds. At the time, I served on the finance and fundraising committee of the ANC in the region and I’m still a member of that committee,” he said.

