AFU seizes millions in property, cars belonging to Blackhead director Edwin Sodi

BLOEMFONTEIN - The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has confiscated houses and luxury cars worth millions of rand that belong to Blackhead Consulting director Edwin Sodi, his company, other six co-accused, and five other companies.

They were all charged on Friday with corruption and money laundering and theft at the Bloemfontein Magistrate Court in connection with the R255 million asbestos project.

The seven were released on bail ranging between R50,000 to R500,000.

Free State housing head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi’s house and cars in Bloemfontein were evaluated for a preservation order.

But Sodi and his company Blackhead had the longest list of assets, which included several properties, a Rolls Royce, a Bentley, a Ferrari, and a few Porches.

The NPA’s spokesperson Sipho Ngwema said other arrests would be made in the next few days or weeks.

“That indictment means that we are ready to go to court even tomorrow because there are 60 charges there, they are clear [and] there is no doubt about the State’s case,” Ngwema said. “Even the magistrate did mention today that there is a prima facie case based on the charge sheet alone.”

Supporters of ousted Mangaung mayor Olly Mlamleli said the case against her was politically motivated, but other ordinary residents did not think so.

“I am here to make a call on behalf of the ordinary people who are suffering because of corruption and maladministration and misuse of public resources,” said one resident.

The accused were expected to appear again in court on 11 November.

