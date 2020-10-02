1,745 new COVID-19 cases for SA as 132 more deaths recorded

The Health Ministry said that 1,745 new infections were picked up over the past day, pushing the number of known cases in this country to 676,000.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and thirty-two more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 16,866.

The recovery rate remains at 90%, meaning almost 610,000 people have so far recovered.

