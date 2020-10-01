Western Cape residents warned to brace for severe weather conditions

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected areas to be aware of the weather conditions predicted.

CAPE TOWN – Severe weather alerts have been issued for large parts of the province.

Strong winds and rain have been predicted.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in affected areas to be aware of the weather conditions predicted.

He also called on them to limit travelling and being outdoors as much as possible in the coming days.

Bredell's spokesperson James Brent Styan said: “We will be having lots of rain in areas that have not had rain before; that includes the Central Karoo region, parts of the Garden Route, as well at the Overberg.

"We are also expecting the very, very strong winds to continue to at least tomorrow evening in the City of Cape Town and elsewhere in the province.”

