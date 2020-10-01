WC top cop confirms probe into removal of Kinnear security detail

A memorial service was held for slain anti-gang unit officer, Charl Kinnear, in Belhar on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Questions surrounding why a top cape town detective's security was removed remains under investigation.

An arrested suspect is believed to have tracked Kinnear's phone for several months up until the day of his murder.

A mentor, a brother, and a dear friend, that's how colleagues who worked with Kinnear for many years described the anti-gang unit investigator.

The SAPS said that it had been robbed as it had lost one of the country's finest detectives.

At the memorial service, questions again arose about why the slain officer's security detail was removed months before his assassination.

Provincial Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata couldn't give much detail but when asked by the media, she confirmed that it was part of the investigation.

"It is something that is being investigated as was promised by the Minister of Police. The national police commissioner has sent a senior manager and a team to investigate."

Matakata said that it was no secret that police officers' lives were always at risk.

"Within 24 hours of Lieutenant-Colonel Kinnera being shot and killed, a young sergeant was killed in Khayelitsha as well and we have seen many instances of our members being killed regardless of what kind of work they are doing in the organisation. By virtue of putting on the uniform, you are already a target."

