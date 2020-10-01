WC Premier Winde says all travellers should be allowed into SA

A travel ban remains in place for leisure travellers from 57 countries deemed to be high risk in terms of COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN - The country's international borders reopened on Thursday.

A travel ban, however, remains in place for leisure travellers from 57 countries deemed to be high risk in terms of COVID-19.

Countries on the high-risk list include the United Kingdom, the US, India, Russia, France and the Netherlands.

Business visitors, diplomats and people with high skills visas from these identified countries will, however, be allowed in.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said while he welcomed the move, they're of the view all travellers should be allowed in.

“If you have the right protocols in place, you must be able to travel. That means you have the proper tests, you have the system in place to manage the further spread.”

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said that the list was drawn up in terms of World Health Organization criteria and would be reviewed every two weeks, taking into account changing rates of infection and death around the world.

