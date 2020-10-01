WATCH LIVE: NW Premier Mokgoro appears at Zondo Commission

North West Premier Job Mokgoro is appearing at the state capture inquiry where he is giving evidence related to South African Airways (SAA).

The inquiry is also expected to hear from former head of procurement at SAA, Nontsasa Memela.

WATCH: NW Premier Mokgoro appears at Zondo Commission

