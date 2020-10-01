Bosasa-linked ANC official Vincent Smith appears in court on corruption charges

Smith handed himself over to the police at the Alberton Police Station on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Top ANC official Vincent Smith has appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on fraud and corruption charges.

He's facing charges linked to money he received from African Global Operations, formerly known as Bosasa.

He also made an appearance at the Zondo Commission, where he testified about his dealings with the company.

The State has indicated that it would not be opposing bail.

#BREAKING @MYANC's Vincent Smith has appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates court.



He is facing charges of fraud and corruption linked to money he got from #BOSASA

The state is not opposing bail. KM pic.twitter.com/0kdvUj0jcB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 1, 2020

